Video surfaces of Shatta Wale introducing Burna Boy at Zylofon concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022
Burna Boy throws shade at Shatta Wale
May none of us be fools at 40, Burna Boy says
Shatta Wale angers Nigerians at December 25 show
A video has surfaced on the internet of Shatta Wale bringing on stage Burna Boy to perform with him after the Nigerian artiste added to the voices hitting at Shatta Wale for his December 25, 2021, statement about Nigerians.
In the video that was shared by blogger, Gh Kwaku, Shatta Wale, while performing one of his hit songs at the Zylofon Invasion Concert in 2018 in Nigeria, invited Burna Boy to join him.
It can be recalled that Shatta Wale on December 25, 2021, at his ‘Freedon Concert’ called Nigerians ‘stupid’ and ranted on social media about how Nigerians refuse to reciprocate the love they get from Ghanaians.
“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.
This statement had major Nigerian personalities descending on Shatta Wale and so did Nigerian artiste, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, who joined the many Nigerians to express their displeasure on social media.
In the Instagram post, Burna Boy stated “If you have never helped anyone that you couldn’t gain from. If you cant name 1 person that came from under you and didn’t end up your enemy.
“You can’t cry for help and feel entitled to do it. 2022 I pray we do not only grow older and fatter, I pray we grow wiser and stronger. May none of us be fools at 40.”