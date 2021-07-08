Video production started here in Ghana but Nigerians overtook us - Alhaji Sidiku Buari

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Former President of MUSIGA, Alhaji Sidiku Buari has revealed that making of videos started in Ghana but unfortunately Ghanaians have left it for Nigerians to make better use of it.



Speaking to Rev Erskine on Y107.9FM’s YLeaderboard Series he said, “Unfortunately a lot of people don’t know this, but it started from here and Nigerians over took us because they have good gadgets and they also pay their artistes well compared to Ghana where they only pay you some few cedis and still expect the best from you”.



He emphasized that, we are not doing things the right way as expected of us and it’s high time we put things back in place.



“We started it here in Ghana and we should be able to make it better. Nigerians overtook us because they had all the facilities and they have people who went to university to solely train for this purpose so they know what they’re doing”.



He highlighted that we still have a lot of talent in the country but unfortunately they are not being paid what they deserve which makes it hard for them to deliver to us what we expect of them.



“That’s why most of them go to Nigeria to feature in their movies so it’s very important for us to get ourselves well established, get the necessary facilities and make our industry better for ourselves and our artistes” he stated.