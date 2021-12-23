Video of women kneeling in a plane after performing liposuction surfaces online

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Obviously unable to sit on their ‘sored’ butts after undergoing BBL liposuction surgery, a group of ladies were captured on their knees throughout a flight back to their country.



They did not only abandon their seats but were also seen wallowing in pain while flying back to their country.



One of Nigeria’s popular social media blogs, ‘Instablog’ Naija shared the video on social media with the caption;



“Bum enlargement pain. Ladies kneel on their seats as they’re unable to sit with their new butts during their flights back home.”



Countless social media users have since reacted to the post.



Many individuals have condemned what they describe as ‘unsolicited suffering’ most ladies put themselves through whiles undergoing BBL.



However, there are some “DOs and DONTs” a patient is required to comply with immediately after liposuction and sitting down is definitely one of them.



After a BBL liposuction, One is required to avoid sitting until being given the go-ahead by a doctor to do so.



This is because, according to health experts, pressure on ones buttocks immediately after surgery can interfere with the fat transfer process and cause less fat to survive.



Watch the video below:



