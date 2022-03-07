Video of plus-size bride twerking with KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ song goes viral

Entertainment of Monday, 7 March 2022

A video making waves on social media has proven that indeed “it’s not about what size you wear but how you wear your size.”



A bride and her groom have excited social media users with their dance moves after a video of the plus-size bride twerking with her slim groom surfaced online.



In the 22-seconds video, the Ghanaian couple is seen dancing to Kidi’s ‘Touch It’ song.



The video shared by an Instagram user by the name @hiz_sarpomaah_official saw the stunning, all excited bride dressed in a gold-coloured outfit and her groom dressed in an all-white Kaftan with a touch of yellow.



The bride who seemed to know what she was about offered her groom the twerking style and the groom in return with eagerness also tapped her woman’s bum with the lyrics of the song



In what seems to be a “military wedding”, the couple was joined by a group of security personnel with social media users suggesting that one of them could be a security person.



The video has since been trending on social media after it surfaced online.



Watch video below:



