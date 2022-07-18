Video of actress Adah Ameh eating hours before she slumped and died surfaces

Entertainment of Monday, 18 July 2022
Source: mynigeria.com
A video of actress Adah Ameh eating before she reportedly slumped and died has been shared online.
It was reported earlier that Ameh was a guest of an oil company’s top shot and his family in Delta state when she suddenly slumped during a gathering.
She was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.
Ada lost her only child in October 2020, and in June 2021, she stated that she had been battling a mental illness.
Watch the video of her eating before she slumped.