Video of a Nigerian praising Chef Faila and blasting Hilda Baci over ‘Jollof packaging’ causes stir

Entertainment of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The spectacular food packaging of Chef Faila, the Ghanaian aiming to break the record for the longest cooking marathon has attracted a lot of plaudits from some members of the public.



In a video shared by a Nigerian comedian who bears the name 'MC Ogbeke' on his TikTok account, called out Hilda Baci to learn from Chef Faila in terms of her food presentation.



According to him, Chef Faila’s Jollof, which was presented adorably, makes Hilda Baci’s own seem like a pre-mature one.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, MC Ogbeke hailed Chef Faila for her cooking skills and advised Hilda Baci to respect Ghana Jollof and women.



"Hilda Baci, our Ghaanian lady who is embarking on a cooking marathon has not finished but she has already broken your record. Look at her presentation and packaging, this is a chef. When I saw her jollof rice then I realized you were cooking pre-mature jollof rice. You can’t compare this jollof to Ghana’s own.



“You have to respect Ghana Jollof and their women. Once you eat Ghana Jollof your destiny will be transformed. Come and see the appearance and the packaging of the food she is cooking for Ghana. If you go to Shoprite, that’s how they package it, in a circular manner which is attractive.” He said.



Meanwhile, Nigerians have not been talking about Chef Faila's cook-a-thon which surprises some Ghanaians considering how they supported Hilda Baci.



Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt has entered Day 5 after having crossed over 100hrs.



She aims to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/OGB



Watch the video below



