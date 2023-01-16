Video of John Mahama performing ‘Grandpa duties’ melts hearts

Entertainment of Monday, 16 January 2023

Away from all the headache associated with politics, former president John Dramani Mahama has been spotted spending some peaceful time with his family, specifically babysitting his newly born granddaughter.



It can be recalled that Shafik Mahama, the first son of former President John Dramani Mahama, welcomed his first child with his Algerian wife, Asma, sometime in December 2022, after two years of marriage.



However, it appears that the couple is currently in Ghana, as John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, were captured in their residence, taking turns to babysit.



Sharing the priceless moment on social media, netizens were stunned to see a video of President Mahama rocking a baby in an experienced manner.



Mr. Mahama was seen playing, trying to feed and putting his crying granddaughter to sleep.



In another instance, he handed over the baby to his wife, Lordina Mahama, who also continued with the babysitting duties.



However, John Mahama has congratulated his son and daughter-in-law on the birth of their new baby, named Alyazia Frema Mahama.



"Congratulations, Shafik and Asma. Welcome granddaughter Alyazia Frema Mahama,” he wrote as the caption to the ‘babysitting’ video shared on Facebook.



