Video of Flavour 'supporting' Shatta Wale's stance on Nigerian artistes pops up

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flavour calls for Nigerians to support other African acts



Shatta Wale gets supports from Flavour



Flavour reveals Kenyan’s boycott Nigerian song at clubs



An old video of Nigerian musician, Flavour, has popped up amid raging debate about the relationship between Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.



Flavour in the video makes comments that back Shatta Wale's insulting pronouncements made at this year's ‘Freedom Concert’ when he mentioned that he didn’t need the support of any Nigerian artiste.



Speaking in an interview with Big Brother show host, Ebuka in the undated video, Flavour confirmed that Nigerians don’t support other artistes in Africa and cited Diamond Platinumz as one of Africa’s biggest acts who has more following than most artistes in America but his songs are not played in Nigeria.



“Numbers show us something. How can Diamond have a song with over 30 million views in a month and the song isn’t played as much as it’s supposed to be here in Nigeria? That shows you that something is wrong and then a song with 600,000 views is being played like Michael Jackson just resurrected,” he shared.



According to the Nigerian artiste, it is no surprise some countries refuse to play Nigerian music in their clubs because the support they give Nigerian artistes isn’t reciprocated, citing Kenya as an example.



“When you go to Kenya they are protesting, no more Nigerian music in our clubs, not that I am supporting that but say, oh you people don’t even promote us and make us look like we don’t have nothing” he added.



