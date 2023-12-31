Video of Davido kissing Stonwebwoy in pubic causes stir online

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has been spotted at a place that seems like a nightclub having a merry moment with award-winning Nigerian artiste, Davido.







Per the video sighted by GhanaWeb, Stonebwoy and Davido were jamming to a song and having fun as part of the festive season.



Davido, who was wearing black attire, got hold of Stonebwoy’s head and kissed his mouth, then went ahead to kiss him on his cheek.



Stonebwoy did not resist Davido’s attempt, as he gladly welcomed it and cheered him on.



The video, which has gone viral on social media, has been met with mixed reactions, as some individuals hailed the kind of bond Stonebwoy has built with the Nigerian superstar.



Some netizens also raised concerns about the kiss involving the two musicians in public and the intention behind it.



Did Davido and Stonebwoy just share a kiss in the club? ????



Someone should call Sam George fast ???? pic.twitter.com/1eA3av9ezC