Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Video of BurnaBoy’s over N200m SVJ Lamborghini causes a stir on social media

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy

Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy has stunned his fans again, as he acquired a new whip that costs millions of naira.

Rumoured to be the highest-paid African artiste, this feat has proven that splurging money is no arduous task for the African giant.

According to a car site, Edmunds, the car costs a whopping N235 million ($522,948).

Read some reactions below:

balinga777: "When that man said he was the highest paid y’all thought he was capping but No. Paulo came n said rubbish."

big_pucy: "Where wonna da see this money"

9jagistblog1: "Normally SVJ dey more expensive than normal Lamborghini. Nice cars Burna congratulations."

jeffryofficia: "Odogwu enjoy yourself."


Check out the video of the car shared by @gossipmilltv below:

