Video: Selly Galley surprises husband with state-of-the-art game room

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: 3news

Actress Selly Galley welcomed her husband, Cartel Big Praye, home with a huge surprise. A private room in a house is to die for, and when it’s filled with games for the boys too, it is absolutely a winner!



What is the perfect gift for the man in your life? It could be a vacation with the boys or a den to enjoy some quiet time in the house. Selly Galley leads the way with a beautiful walk-in closet and game lounge for her husband and his boys.



“Sharing the video of the surprise on her Instagram page, Sally My little welcome-home surprise for @prayetietia. I tore down an old room and reconstructed it into an additional closet and games lounge for him and his friends. His favourite colours too

Am barely finished, but mehnn…His spirit left him and came back. The shock guys… we did it.”





Sometimes the only reason why men pull away in the first place is that they need to make some room for themselves. And That’s perfectly normal. Two people in a relationship need their individuality. And hold on to their own life that they have outside the relationship.What was the best gift you gave your boyfriend, fiance or husband? Share with us in the comment section.