You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 20Article 1337509

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Video Flashback: Akufo-Addo will soon appoint me to his govt - Dumelo

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Second lady, Samira Bawumia and actor John Dumelo play videoSecond lady, Samira Bawumia and actor John Dumelo

Actor and politician, John Dumelo, after finally getting the opportunity to take a photo with the second lady, Samira Bawumia, stated that he was just an inch from getting an appointment in the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

John, who demanded to stand next to Samira for a “full photo” at the Glitz Style Awards 2017, jokingly stated:

“Yes, yes, a full one, I want them to see my shoe. Snap me, V8…that was the closest I have gotten to the presidency, I am grateful. First, it was the daughter of the president now it’s the wife of the vice president. I am getting there, very soon I will meet Nana Addo and then I will get my appointment," he said.

Watch the video below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment