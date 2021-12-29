Victoria Lebenee fires Mr Drew for ‘disrespectful, disgusting behaviour at WILDALAND Festival

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Victoria Lebenee has blasted Mr Drew for what she said, was rudely walking off the stage while performing at the 2021 Wildaland festival due to technical challenges.



The music, entertainment and lifestyle festival provided a distinctive entertainment experience that merged the best of both African audiences in the wild in Ghana every December.



Mr Drew seems not to be in the good books of Victoria as she called him out on social media for disappointing music lovers, including her, who travelled long distances to witness and experience the show.



She took to her Instagram page and described Mr Drew’s action as disrespectful, adding that his performance was poor and immature.



“You this Drew Guy…@mrdrewofficial Remarks of you is very appalling at the WILDFEST 2021. 1000’s of people travelled very far and all the way into the WILD just to have a swell time, only for you to display a very poor and immature performance,”



“Your act at the first ever edition of WILDALAND was and is very disrespectful, disgusting and insulting. How long have you been in the music industry for you to display such an act? Ghanaians make and unmake you should have that in mind, that the least act you disregard may be what would bring you down. Don’t be too proud to be able to comport yourself when the unfortunate happens!”



She continued; “the machine failed you, but what happens to your stage craft, composures, manners and even your talented vocals? We are mad at you this is the message if no one has told you yet I’m doing that here on behalf of the people that drove extra miles to witness your crap! So disappointed in you.”



Mr Drew, on the other hand is yet to reply to the actress’s message to him.



