Victoria Lebene shares photos of how she's lost weight after childbirth

Entertainment of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Victoria Lebene delivers baby girl



Victoria Lebene excited about her new look



Actress sees transformation after childbirth



Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Victoria Lebene has shared on social media photos of what she looked like after she gave birth.



According to the actress who gained so much weight after delivery, she is elated about how she has tremendously lost weight.



“The best thing that ever happened to me before ending 2021. This was me before, look at me now, I lost weight in 12 days upon consistent diet plan,” she said.



The actress and her husband, Eugene Osafo Nkansah, in 2020, unveiled their baby delivered in June 2020.



Victoria Lebene joined the list of celebrities who have kept their pregnancies out of the public space. In a message on Instagram to announce the birth of her child, she said:



“This is my testimony after a year of marriage, I am so elated to welcome my first bundle of sweetness. After a long wait in months, the process of excruciating pain and expectations of what baby looks like.



“I am fully grateful to God for seeing my husband and I through to the safe arrival of a beautiful baby girl,” she wrote after sharing a picture from a pregnancy photoshoot."



Victoria Lebene and blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah got married in June 2019 in a star-studded wedding.



