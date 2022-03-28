Victoria Lebene reacts to Abena Korkor’s list involving her husband Nkonkonsa

Entertainment of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ghanaian actress, humanitarian and entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene also known as Mrs. Nkansah has opened up on how she felt when Abena Korkor mentioned her husband’s name (Nkonkonsa) as one of the men she has slept with.



Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go online show, the beautiful wife of Nkonkonsa disclosed that she felt very normal, cool and was running her business.



According to her, she was just herself because she knows what her husband would do and wouldn’t do and further added that, she believes her husband more than anything someone would say about him.



Victoria stated that around that time when her husband’s name was been dragged all over social media, she made more sales with her Vicky’s recipe.



