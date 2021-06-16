Victoria Lebene now a ‘Prophetess’?

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

• Mrs. Osafo-Nkansah has disclosed her ‘prophetic gift’ to the public



• According to Victoria, God is working through her to save lost souls and that her husband can testify



• She has called on the public not to hesitate to reach out to her for a soul transformation experience



It seems Victoria Lebene is gradually ‘veering’ into the prophetic space as she has called upon lost souls to contact her for salvation.



According to the actress, her husband in particular is a product of her soul saving power and nurturing.



Those in search of prophecies however are not left out as the Ghanaian actress has disclosed how God uses her to reveal dreams, destinies and so on



In an Instagram post on June 16, 2021, Victoria Lebene posted a picture of her husband Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsah) and captioned it;



“Are you longing for a soul search? Are you feeling lost and need your spirit to be awakened? God uses me and reveals through me, Contact me for a turn over! My husband has been saved by grace. God’s wrath will deal with you if you comment anyhow under this post. I will block you but God will strike you! Mark it.”



It can be recalled that Nkonkonsa, Victoria Lebene’s husband has been in the news lately for issues of infidelity.



The popular Ghanaian blogger in a social media post rendered an apology to his wife for dragging their marriage through mud and not being the ‘perfect husband’.



He also indicated that he was ashamed and disappointed in the things that were said about him in connection with the ‘other women’ (Abena Korkor)'s revelations.



