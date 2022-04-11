Victoria Lebene explains why she turned her husband’s shame into a profitable business

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lebene sells jollof amidst husband's alleged cheating scandal



Sometime in June 2021, when ‘stones’ were being hurled at Eugene Osafo Nkansah (Nkonkonsa), his wife, Victoria Lebene, seized the opportunity to promote a food business online.



Many had thought that she would have gone ‘solo,’ following claims of her husband’s infidelity with Abena Korkor but instead, she took to social media to sell jollof rice, an act which caused a stir.



At that particular period, Lebene’s husband, Eugene, earned the tag ‘Licky licky’ from social media users after Abena Korkor alleged among other things that he is a ‘pro’ at going down on women.



Nkonkonsa was mocked by a section of social media, including some celebrities, who rubbed the ‘Licky licky’ tag in his face after Korkor’s claims went viral.



It was at that time that Nkonkonsa’s wife, Lebene, in a bid to advertise her jollof business, capitalized on the name, going with the tagline, ‘Licking Wednesday’ for her brand.



But, opening up on why she participated in the buzz surrounding her husband’s alleged ‘licking escapade’ instead of frowning against it, Victoria Lebene said;



“I was promoting my business. I was doing Vicky’s recipe at that time. I found a new business venture that was really going on well. I was doing Vicky’s recipe fish jollof. Thetaglinee, ‘lickcious Friday’ was inspired by the licki licki term and I picked this very term because it sounded funny to me. But wait, what was I supposed to do? What were Ghanaians expecting me to do? To be wailing and crying?” she stated on UTV’s United Showbiz.



Asked how her family reacted to the entire incident, Lebene said she dealt with the issue on her own.



“None of my family members called me. None of my family members called me because they wanted the sanity of our marriage. They know what I can handle and what I can’t. Even my friends, none of them even reached out to me. The few ones that did were only concerned about what people said,” she said.



Watch the video below:



