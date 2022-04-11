Victoria Lebene contradicts Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Monday, 11 April 2022

Contrary to claims that she was badly affected by the news of her husband’s alleged sexual escapades with Abena Korkor, Victoria Lebene has stated she was unfazed.



Earlier, during UTV’s United Showbiz, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Victoria Lebene, wife of Eugene Osafo Nkansah (Nkonkonsa), was struck by the news of her husband’s alleged infidelity to an extent that she confided in her (Afia).



According to Afia, Lebene was dying inside even though at that particular period, she appeared unfazed in her social media posts.



“When the issue happened, Vicky called me. You know she is my sister. She called me and said 'Akumaa, see what your brother has done'. I told her to go cook for him to eat. She was disturbed. She was disturbed because there were pieces of evidence. Not one, not two. The problem is how many people on her [Korkor] list was she able to produce a piece of evidence to back her claim? None! But in the case of Nkonkonsa, she did. That’s why Vicky was worried,” Afia earlier stated during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



But in a new development, Mrs. Osafo-Nkansah who appeared as a guest on the same show denied ever being affected by the ‘cheating rumours’ as earlier purported.



“I was cool with it. I just had to carry out my business because I wouldn’t base hearing something to have issues with my husband. Everybody has a past. I also have a past; my husband also has a past. And we transition as life happens so if I hear something about my husband, and I say I’m done with him, I don’t think it is even close to it. I took the issue as normal though everyone was talking about it," she answered when A Plus - sit-in-host - asked how she felt.



"I am such a person that when something happens, I look at what people and saying, coil into my shell and analyze issues. I know that there are temptations in marriage and I saw it as one of the temptations that may come my way. We were barely three years in marriage so I saw it as one of those temptations that I had to put myself together to deal with. I didn’t have to wail or cry about it. My husband and Abena Korkor are friends. They were friends before and after marriage,” she said.











Background



One can recall that sometime in June 2021, popular Ghanaian socialite, Abena Korkor, claimed to have had an amorous affair with popular blogger Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa), and this became topical on social media.



In one of her outbursts on social media, Korkor, who is said to be suffering from bipolar disorder, claimed that Nkonkonsa on several occasions professed love to her and bugged her for sex.



Abena Korkor made such accusations while backing it with a screenshot of their alleged WhatsApp chat.