Victoria Lebene addresses claims she dated Kofi Adjorlolo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Victoria Lebene requests Ghanaians to probe before believing anything



Victoria Lebene discloses she dated her husband for over three years



Abeiku Santana admits to cooking lies to make Victoria Lebene famous



Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene has responded to rumours that she dated veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, before marrying her husband, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, popularly known as Nkonkonsa.



According to the actress on SammyKay TV, she was friends with her husband and Kofi Adjorlolo at the time rumours were flying that she was dating the actor.



“Something may come up in the public and you will have no idea. Because people are talking about it you also want to talk about it. We were friends at that time.



“Everything that happened was just meant to happen. We were friends. I was friends with Adjorlolo and I was friends with Nkonkonsa too,” she said.



Victoria, however, requested social media users not to swallow everything they are fed hook, line and sinker instead find ways to probe for the truth.



“We (Nkonkonsa and Victoria) dated for about three and half years. We are friends, you know. Ghanaians should actually take their time before they judge. They should really probe and get to really understand or know before they jump to conclusions,” she added.



A few years back, it was alleged that Victoria Lebene and Kofi Adjorlolo were secretly having a romantic affair which became mainstream news.



Meanwhile, in a submission made in 2019 by ace journalist, Abeiku Santana, he said Victoria came into mainstream media riding on the back of false rumours that he propagated.



According to Abeiku Santana, the publication about Victoria and Kofi Adjorlolo’s relationship was false because he planned everything to put Victoria in the public domain.



“I met Victoria Lebene in 2016 when she expressed her interest to come into mainstream media. So, we had to plan everything because she was a model. And as a photo model, society would not accept her immediately. So, it was a strategy.



“The penetration strategy, how to get her name out there, the Kofi Adjorlolo stuff, the publications, the Counselor Lutterodt against her, they were all PR stunts," he said.



