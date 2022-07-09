Vic Mensa pleads guilty in ‘shroom’ case, undergoes 12 months probation

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

American Ghanaian rapper Vic Mensa has pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance after he was arrested for carrying shrooms.



The Chicago rapper was arrested back in January at Virginia’s Dulles International Airport after a U.S. Custom Official discovered 41 grams of liquid LSD, 124 grams of psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of psilocybin gummies and six grams of psilocybin mushrooms on his person.



Mensa was travelling back from a week-long trip to Ghana when he was detained but was released from jail shortly after his arrest. Still, he faced a felony narcotics possession charge, but things went his way on Monday (June 27), and he won’t have to spend any more time behind bars.



Kendra Glover, a rep for the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney, informed TMZ that Mensa pled guilty to one count of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, which is a Class 1 misdemeanour, and was initially slated to do 12 months in jail.



But Glover said as part of a plea deal the sentence was suspended and Mensa will instead have to undergo 12 months of probation. He’ll also have to take a substance abuse assessment, perform 25 hours of community service and pay a $1,000 fine, but he’ll get 50 per cent off that fine if the other probation terms are met.



“In this case, I have decided to plead guilty to a misdemeanour charge,” Mensa told TMZ. “I have been extremely vocal about my mental health, the culture at large and access to mental health treatment. It is important to note the extensive research being done on the topic of psilocybin [shrooms] and the many significant movements underway for legalization and decriminalization.”



He continued, “Esteemed universities such as Johns Hopkins, University of California, NYU, Mount Sinai School of Medicine and The Imperial College of London have all immersed themselves in years-long research programs with full departments and centres dedicated to this work. Unfortunately, our laws have not kept up with the research showing that psychedelic plants and compounds can be successfully used to treat otherwise treatment-resistant mental illness."