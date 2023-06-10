Veteran artistes like Sony Achiba didn’t do better than we're doing now – Epixode

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Atia’ hitmaker, Epixode, has explained that some veteran musicians create the impression that the current crop of artistes do not do great songs, whereas some of them did worse.



Commenting further on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the singer said veterans like Sony Achiba did not do any better songs than the ones currently churning out in recent times.



“Well, I think for some veteran musicians to say that current crop of musicians don’t write songs on a variety of issues isn’t fair. Because every era comes with something else and during their era we had those who did conscious music and those who just followed the crowd.



“Same way another era came when we had the likes of Sony Achiba who I don’t think did better songs than what we do currently in this modern Ghana.



He added that this era of musicians must be given some credit adding that some write extremely good songs.



“I feel that sometimes we also have to give the young ones the credit because we’re continuing from where the veterans left off,” he added as MyNewsGh.com observed.



“The likes of Kofi Kinaata is a very good songwriter and I have been nominated for songwriter of the year before so I think we’re doing well,” he ended.