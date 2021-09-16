Veteran actor Kohwe is dead

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Actor Kofi Laing, popularly known as Kohwe, has died a few days after a photograph that captured how deteriorating his health has been surfaced online.



Kohwe's daughter, Comfort Laing, is said to have confirmed the news of her father's demise to ghanaweekend.com.



According to Comfort, her father died at his residence in Accra. The incident, she said, occurred on the evening of Thursday, September 16, 2021.



Photographs of the actor looking ill have been in circulation on various social media platforms in the last couple of days.



The ace actor had suffered a stroke and was said to be receiving medical attention.



In an interview with Oman Channel which was made public on September 11, 2021, Kohwe struggled to speak. The once energetic actor, flanked by two relatives, looked pale and was inaudible.



"My health is not that good", he responded when the interviewer inquired about his wellbeing.



At the tail end of the interview, Kohwe's final words were a request for assistance.



He said: "Everyone would need help one day, someway somehow. And when the need arises, you’d seek assistance. From all indications, we need help so help us."



Kohwe started his acting career in 1971. He was an active character in the Akan Drama and District Colonial Court series.



He also featured in several local movies.



Kohwe died at the age of 75.



