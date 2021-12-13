Veronica Owusu Ansah wins big at National Communications Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: Peace FM

Veronica Ofosuhemaa Owusu–Ansah, Head, Brand Communications and Business development for Quick Angels limited and Quick Credit &Investment Micro-Credit limited has won the Woman of Excellence; Marketing and Corporate Communication at this year’s National communications awards. She also won Best Corporate Communications Team of the Year for SME Category.



The Awards scheme, by RAD Communications Limited, celebrates and honours individuals and organizations in the media and communications space for their contribution towards the industry and national development.



Veronica is the face of communications at the Quick family, a business transforming generations through equity financing and collateral-free loans to Ghanaians.



So much admiration is said to be attached to her name when it comes to project executions.

She is a passionate brand and external relations strategist. She has worked in an integrated marketing communication function as well as creating business leads for many brands and has won several awards for them.



She is a professional with over 10 years of experience which spans news media, marketing & advertising services, telecommunications, Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Communications, Branding, Financial & Investment Services, Copywriting, Events and artiste management.



She has worked with companies such as Metro TV as a Broadcast Journalist, Primus Advertising as Senior Media and Client Service Executive, Tigo Ghana as Communications Specialist, Group Ideal& Ideal Finance as Lead for Media and Advertising.



She was also the Head of Brands at the rebranded TV Africa and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Library Authority.



Veronica holds a Master’s degree in Development Communications at the Ghana Institute of Journalist and a Bachelor of Arts in Information Studies at the University of Ghana, Legon.



She is the 4th finalist, multinational/Pan Africa Positive Role Model West Africa Awards during the Gender Mainstreaming Awards 2021.





She led the successful launch of Quick Angels in 2019 and has seen to the funding and strategic direction of over 20 brands signed under the Quick Angels angel investor scheme.



She has equally led massive campaigns for some of its brands such as agatex, sankofa natural spices, pizzaman chicken man, Addicent foods zaconut, shopnaw and many others.

She has also successfully led both internal and external engagement of Quick Credit &Investment micro- credit limited, a sister company of Quick Angels from no visibility to a well-known micro-credit company also in less than 5 years. Veronica also oversees the strategic communications of Quick Credit brands in other African countries called OYA micro-credit Limited.



Veronica Owusu Ansah is a strategic leader with a desire to impact brands and lives through her strategic communications engagement.



Some of the brands under the Quick Angels portfolio she manages include Oya Micro credit company limited, Ridge Medical Center, Dough man foods, Prospectus Ghana, Zaconut, Pinkberry, Coli network, Alcilla (into tilapia), Addicent foods(rice production-Benjie rice), Dominion paints(Agatex as the first brand), Sunsolar(into salt production), Sankofa natural spices, BEEfA foods(first product- BEEfA CHIPS), Janam cosmetics, CEQA foods(Pizzaman and Chickenman), Burger King(quick angels franchise in Ghana), Morning Glory publication, Mona Brand-Cosmetics, and Clothing,Tigon Creative Studios.



She holds Professional certificates in Advanced Public Relations, Annual Report writing, and Strategic Communications and Marketing.



She is a member of IPR (Institute of Public Relations Ghana) and the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA).