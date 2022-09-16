Vanessa Gyan talks importance of making new moms feel good about themselves

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Vanessa Gyan, a maternal health awareness activist, has disclosed the inspiration behind her NGO that seeks to offer assistance to moms during and after pregnancy.



Vanessa has for close to six years organized events to celebrate Ghanaian mothers and also educate them on pregnancy-related issues and how to care for their children.



Speaking on 'If More, Let's Divide' podcast hosted by Mutombo and Fedrick, the mother of one, noted that her son inspired her journey as a maternal health activist.



According to her, being a mother is the best thing that ever happened to her.



"Life is busy, this is my ninth year since I relocated to Ghana. I have so much going on, I have a reality show that I created, and I just opened a baby-mummy boutique. I have my NGO and then am a mum and that's my first job.



"It is when I had my son while I was pregnant that I started getting into the maternal health awareness sector in Ghana. I started doing a lot of research because I had my seven months of pre-natal care here and I travelled out to have my son. I was in a private hospital here and I still saw gaps in the system...I was in the mummies group and I asked them about the healthcare system here and the feedback was wild," she said.



Vanessa who doubles as a media personality highlighted the importance of making mothers feel good about themselves even after pushing out their babies.



"I started planning an event out there while I was pregnant for mum. A free event where there will be educated, get gifts...that is when I came out with the Post Pregnancy Boujie Express It is about mums feeling good about themselves during and after pregnancy. For five and a half years, we've had this event where we educate mums from different communities, and hospitals and we throw baby showers for them for free. Like 200 mums get to have a free baby shower," she disclosed in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.









