Vanessa Gyan details horrifying experience with highway robber

Entertainment of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TV personality escapes from a highway robber



Vanessa Gyan advises women to be security conscious while driving



New tactics of robbers revealed



Television personality, Vanessa Gyan, has highlighted the new tactics deployed by highway robbers who attack their victims after alerting them of either a flat tyre or leaking oil from their vehicle.



Miss Gyan on Sunday took to Twitter to detail how a man posing as a 'Good Samaritan' nearly swayed her into stepping out of her car on the Achimota road around midday with the intention to rob her.



Giving her account, she wrote that while driving, she was signalled by the said man to stop and attend to a leaking oil from his car but on second thought, she decided not to step out of her vehicle or completely roll down her window to interact with the man after pulling over.



"It was around 12pm and I was driving to my cousin's house in Achimota. Around Royal Senchi traffic light I noticed someone signaling my car and pointing to my tire. So after crossing the light, I pulled over," she recalled, adding "As I pulled over I noticed the driver stopped behind me. I made sure my doors were locked as I noticed him approaching my car. He knocked on my window and started pointing at my tire again."



She further said: "I cracked the window slightly to hear what he was saying. “Madam, your oil is leaking. Come out and see your tire.” Me: No, I’ll be at my cousin's house soon. Him: He proceeds to bend down by my tire and comes up to show me oil on his hands."



Vanessa Gyan in a series of tweets disclosed that after getting to her destination, she realized that there was nothing wrong with her vehicle, adding the man who posed as a helper could have attacked her if she had stepped out or opened her bonnet as demanded.



"He trails me for the next 30 seconds then makes a right. I continue driving to my cousin's house. Ladies, my car was NOT leaking," Vanessa revealed.



She has admonished women to be extra cautious on the road and also be on the lookout for robbers.



"Also, don’t wait for the person to drive off then get out because you don’t know who is around that is part of the plan," read her tweet dated May 29.



Read Vanessa's Twitter thread below:















