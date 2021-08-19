Van Vicker opens up on his political ambition

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker, has opened up on his political ambition.



The multiple-award-winning actor declared his intention to launch a political career someday in an interview with Jessica Opare Saforo.



“How did you hear that? I mean yeah it is true,” he told Jessica after she posed a question to him about his interest in politics.



Van Vicker indicated that it’s part of his dream to serve his people.



He also commented on the #FixTheCountry campaign.



“I think it’s a collective effort because if they say let’s clean our surroundings and I decide not to do it, it has a lot of repercussions,” he said.



“So it’s a collective effort, it’s not just government fix it, it is we all fix it so I am not taking a stand that we should fix ourselves, neither is it government should fix the country, it is collectively, let’s fix the country.



“That is my stand and I didn’t want to go one way or the other because if you throw weight to one side, those who dey the other side go scatter you…so I am thinking myself, you know what? This is gonna fix itself,” Van Vicker added.