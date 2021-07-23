Van Calebs set sights on 'big future' after bagging award

Entertainment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Van Calebs, a Ghanaian choreograph and culture dance instructor has received a recognition for his outstanding contribution to the preservation and growth of indigenous Ghanaian dance.



The young and energetic dancer was awarded by the Sportlight Creative Arts and Business awards on Saturday, July 17, 2021 for his works over the years.



He was recognized for being a shining light in industry that requires great deal of sacrifice and dedication.



“I’m honored to have received this award. It’s a great feeling when you are recognized for being a good example how one can in his own impact lives and the society.”



From Senior High School where his discovered his calling as a dance teacher, Van Caleb has thought tens of people how to move their rhythmically.



He has tutored a number of Ghanaian popularly dancers who have shared stage of platform with some of Ghana’s celebrities.



Among these celebrities are Samini, Wiyaala, King Ayisoba and Wiyaala.



Whiles the past has been greater, Van Calebs is anticipating a greater future with a number of projects lined up to enhance his popularity and reputation as an extraordinary cultural dance tutor.



But for Covid-19 and its excesses, Van Calebs would have engineered the visit of world-acclaimed dance group Dance Now Miami to Ghana



He remains confident that once the environment allows, the group will come to Ghana to share with Ghanaians their craft.



The Chief Executive of Denu Duwor Group is convinced the future has a lot in store for him and he is now about to take over the country.