Value your partner or they'll pray you die – Diana Hamilton advises

Entertainment of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Hamilton calls for mutual respect in relationship



Gospel musician offers advice to couples



Florence Obinim hailed



Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has entreated all to treat partners with respect.



She is of the view that a decision to maltreat a partner could have dire consequences especially when the doer is in a critical condition and needs assistance from the victim.



Speaking on Accra FM, Diana Hamilton said in Twi: “If you don’t value the relationship, if you don’t love the person with all your heart, a time will come the life support would be pulled without hesitation should the person be told to.”



Using Florence Obinim and her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim as an example to buttress her point, Diana Hamilton told Nana Romeo, the host of the show that, Florence will not think twice if asked to offer a helping hand to the husband.



“If there is an emergency and Florence need to act, because of how she loves him, she will do so but if he maltreats her, even if the doctor has not suggested that the life support be pulled, she will tell the doctor to pull it. Why? Because she’s tired of the treatment he’s meted out to her”, Diana Hamilton remarked, adding that a number of people are praying for death to lay its icy hands on their partners because they’re being maltreated.



“They won’t kill you because it’s crime but if you fall sick, they can pray you die; she doesn’t want to miss Heaven so she will not kill you but should you fall sick, she would pray you die so she gets her peace of mind.”

According to her, the situation is “vice versa”.



