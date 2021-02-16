LifeStyle of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Valentine's Day: Police officer catches man in bed with his wife

Sergeant Oheneba Adu caught a man in bed with his wife on Val's Day

There was bloody violence at about 10 pm on Valentine's Day when a policeman stationed with Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, Sergeant Oheneba Adu, caught a man naked in bed with his wife who is also a policewoman.



A source told MyNewsGh.com that Sgt. Oheneba received information that someone was having sexual intercourse with his wife, Sgt. Mrs Adu who is also a policewoman at a suburb of Adenta Animal Research Area.



He followed up to the location and found his wife naked in bed with another man who was smoking Indian hemp while romping her up and down.



A confrontation ensued in which the man assaulted and inflicted wounds on police Sgt. Oheneba Adu whose wife couldn’t intervene as her fellow police officer and husband suffered severe beatings in the scuffle from her boyfriend.



The boyfriend pulled a knife and threatened to kill Sgt. Adu who lost his two mobile phones in the melee. The matter has since been reported to the station for an investigation to commence.



Police Medical report form was issued to Sergeant Oheneba Adu to seek medical care and return for further action.



