VIP comeback: Promzy demands apology from Lazy and Prodigal

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Promzy goes on a social media rant



VIP disbanded



Reggie Rockstone joins VIP



Ace Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Ababio, popularly known as Promzy, of the defunct VIP musical group, has demanded a formal apology from his former members, Lazy and Prodigal.



According to the rapper, until an apology from the two come, he will not join the team again, reports dailyguidenetwork.com.



“Most of the comments I get is that when is VIP coming out,” he stated in a video he shared on his Instagram, adding that “talk to Lazy and Prodigal to come and apologize so we can get some business going and give you guys some good music.”



In 2013, reports of Promzy’s exit from VIP made rounds on social media and on various news portals. The reason remains unclear on why he exited the group at the time.



Not long after Promzy left, the group rebranded into VVIP, taking on an additional member, Reggie Rockstone.



In the past couple of years however, the group has been inactive with their last song composed in 2018.