Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#VGMA23: Kofi Kinaata congratulates Fameye for winning Songwriter of the Year

The four-year reigning Songwriter of the Year award winner of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kofi Kinaata has passed the baton to yet another talented and well-deserving king.

Kofi Kinaata, who has consistently won in the category could not hold back his joy when Fameye was named the winner for category at the 23rd VGMA.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, ace musician and songwriter congratulated Fameye for winning the award.

He tweeted, “Congrats to my brother @Fameye for winning the SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR. #VGMA23.”

