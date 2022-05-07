VGMA23: Kofi Kinaata congratulates Fameye for winning Songwriter of the Year

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The four-year reigning Songwriter of the Year award winner of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Kofi Kinaata has passed the baton to yet another talented and well-deserving king.
Kofi Kinaata, who has consistently won in the category could not hold back his joy when Fameye was named the winner for category at the 23rd VGMA.
In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, ace musician and songwriter congratulated Fameye for winning the award.
He tweeted, “Congrats to my brother @Fameye for winning the SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR. #VGMA23.”
View his tweet below:
Congrats to my brother @Fameye for winning the SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR. ❤️ #VGMA23— Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) May 6, 2022