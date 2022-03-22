VGMA23: I feel fulfilled to be competing with the ‘big guys’ – Cina Soul

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

‘Feelings’ hitmaker, Cina Soul born Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome has reacted to her nominations in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2022.



Charter House, the organizers of the annual most prestigious Ghana Music Awards sponsored by Vodafone have recently released their nominations for the 23rd edition.



Reacting to her nomination in the Best Highlife Artiste category, Cina Soul said she feels highly fulfilled to be the only woman to be competing with the big guys.



“Honestly everyone in there deserves to be there and in fact the fact that I’m in the same category with the big guys,” she said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.



She added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, “I’m very happy and I feel very fulfilled especially if you look at the other nominees in this year’s Ghana Music Awards.



“It’s amazing to be a part of those superstars who were nominated in those categories so I’m very happy for that,” Cina Soul told Amansan Krakye.



Apart from Cina Soul, the other nominees in the Best Highlife Artiste category for VGMA 2022 are Akwaboah, Bisa Kdei, Fameye, Kuami Eugene and Kofi Kinaata.