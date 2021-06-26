VGMA22: Yaa Yaa wins ‘Music for Good’ award category

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Afro-soul singer Yaa Yaa has been named the ‘Music for Good’ winner at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Her award was the second to be presented on the night, for industry awards event held on Friday, June 25.



Receiving her award, the University of Ghana graduate paid tribute to her fans.



“This is a great honour,” she told the gathering at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).



The Wonkoaa hitmaker was coincidentally the first individual artiste to perform on the night.



Her award was presented by Francis Doku, the General Manager of Media General Television and a member of the VGMA Board.



