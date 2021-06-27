VGMA22: MzVee bags first award after exiting Lynx Entertainment

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: Roaming Ambassador, Contributor

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda popularly known as Mzvee has finally bagged an award at the just-ended 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



The 'You Alone' crooner's music video for her hit single 'Baddest Boss' featuring Mugeez was adjudged the 'Best Music Video' at the first part of the 2021 VGMAs.



This is MzVee's first award after her exit from the Lynx Entertainment record label.



She happens to be the first ex-Lynx signee to grab a VGMA award.



MzVee beat the likes of Adina, Amaarae, Diana Hamilton, Joey B, Kuami Eugene, Kweku Smoke, Mr. Drew, Okyeame Kwame, and Pappy Kojo to claim the covetous award.



She was nominated for 'Best Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year', 'Best Music Video of the Year', and 'Album of the Year'.



Reacting to the win on her official Instagram page she wrote:



"Wow! Baddest Boss featuring my Gee @mugeezxkamikaze and shot by @_justin_campos_ won BEST VIDEO at this years @ghmusicawards thank you to my team, fans and family who have been on this new journey with me. Akpe Na Me! Thank you!"



This year's edition of VGMAs was held in two parts; The first part took place on Friday, June 25, and the final showdown was scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021.



