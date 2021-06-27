VGMA22: High school boy Yaw Tog wins Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Kumasi-based singer and rapper, Yaw Tog, has emerged winner of the best Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his popular song ‘Sore.’



The song which has been a jam for the most parts of 2020 shrugged off competition from Bosom Pyung’s “Ataa Adwoa,” Dead Peepol’s “Otan Hunu,” Kofi Jamar’ s “Ekorso,” Kweku Flick’s “Money,” Medikal’s “La Hustle Remix” among others to come top.



Young Yaw Tog, who is still in high school at Opoku Ware SHS in Kumasi was full of appreciation when called up stage to pick his award.



Born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah and known in showbiz as Yaw Tog, he majors in drill music and his claim to fame was with the song ‘Sore’ which featured Kwesi Arthur and others. The same song would later get him a VGMA.