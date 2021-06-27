VGMA22: Check the full list of winners

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

History was made at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday, June 26 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center, AICC.



Gospel artiste, Diana Hamilton won the Artiste of the Year in addition to three other accolades on the night. KiDi also won four awards.



Kofi Kinaata also inked his name in history winning the Songwriter of the Year award for the fourth time.



Eno Barony made history becoming the first woman to win Best Rap Performance gong while Epixode won the Dancehall Artiste of the Year.



Kuami Eugene won the Highlife Artiste of the Year whiles Sarkodie also took home the Best Collaboration for his song 'Happy Day' featuring Kuami Eugene.



Below are the list of winners:



Unsung Artiste of the Year – Nanky



Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category) – Manhyia Tete Nwom Kuro



Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Sarfo



Male Vocalist of the Year – MOGmusic



Female Vocalist of the Year – Abiana



Songwriter of the Year – Kofi Kinaata



Record of the Year – Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina



Best Video of the Year – Baddest Boss – MzVee



Group of the Year – Keche



Sound Engineer of the Year – Richie Mensah



Producer of the Year – Richie Mensah



Music for Good – YaaYaa



African Artist of the Year – Master KG



Lifetime Achievement Award – Bob Pinono



Gospel Song of the Year – Adom – Diana Hamilton



Highlife Song of the Year – Enjoyment – KiDi



Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Why – Adina



Hip hop Song of the Year – Sore – Yaw Tog



Hiplife Song of the Year – No Dulling – Keche



Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – Say Cheese – KiDi



Highlife Artist of the Year – Kuami Eugene



Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year – Medikal



Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year – KiDi



Gospel Artist of the Year – Diana Hamilton



Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year – Epixode



Best Rap Performance – Eno Barony



Best Collaboration of the Year - Happy Day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene



Best New Artist of the Year – Mr. Drew



Most Popular Song of the Year – Adom - Diana Hamilton



Album of the Year - Araba – Adina



EP of the Year -Blue – KiDi



