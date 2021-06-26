VGMA22 Best African Artiste: South Africa’s Master KG beats Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy etc.

xxxxxxxxxxx of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG, born Kgaogelo Moagi, has beaten competition from top Africa artistes including 2021 Grammys winner, Nigeria's Burna Boy, to win the Best African Artiste at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Master KG’s hit song in the year under review, Jerusalema, gained worldwide popularity as many danced to the beat during a year strewn with lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.



He beat competition from past winner Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Fireboy DML and Omah Lay to win the award on the first night of this year’s VGMAs.



The award was presented by television personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown.



