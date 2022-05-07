VGMA remembers Doctar Cann

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Day 1 of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was a night of class, bliss, and awe as tribute was paid to late industry pioneer, Doctar Cann.



The 23rd edition of Ghana’s prestigious music award show held at the Accra International Conference Center on Friday, May 6, 2022, witnessed an epic display of drip on the rep carpet and wild performances from artistes like



However, a few moments into the ceremony, a minute silence was observed in remembrance of Doctor Cann for his role in promoting talents in the Ghanaian industry.



Doctar Cann, christened Francis Cann, was the host of the most popular entertainment radio show, ‘Showbix Xtra’ on Happy98.9 FM. His said demise occurred late hours of Friday, March 25th as listeners and other industry players were left devastated by the news.



The first night dubbed, “Industry Night” resumed as various artistes were crowned winners in respective categories.



Highlife sensation, Famye emerged as the ‘Songwriter of the Year’, ending Kofi Kinaata’s four-year dominance in the category.



Gambo also won the ‘Unsung Act of the Year’ beating the likes of Bryan The Mensah, Nautyca, Ama Nova, King Maaga and among other acts.