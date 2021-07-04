VGMA reeks of favouritism – Mr Logic disappointed with the award scheme

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Celebrated artiste manager Mr Logic has accused the board and academy of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) of unfairness in the award scheme.



Speaking on Simply Showbiz with MzGee, Mr Logic raised concerns with nominees and winners at the just ended VGMA awards. He capitalised on Abiana’s confession about her novelty to the music industry to push the agenda that the award scheme is not being objective in its operations.



He said, “The board and the academy are making mistakes because it looks as if there is some sort of favouritism going on, which is not fair. We have had females who have been in the industry for the past three years. Who can equally sing so well like Abiana. They found themselves nowhere close to the nomination.”



He repeated that his submission was not an attack on Abiana but a general issue that needed to be addressed. Mr Logic mentioned Yaw Tog’s win as a result of crooked operations within the VGMA board and academy. “Yaw Tog, for instance, people are saying I hate him. But there are guys who went viral than Yaw Tog. I said earlier that I don’t even know if I should blame the votes. Because if it is all about the votes. Then anything can get in there.”



Mr Logic also criticised the decision to elect gospel music into the Artiste of the Year category. According to him, gospel music is not a genre and should not compete for the ultimate title. He said it is religious music that should be judged in its own category. Either a Christian music category is created for gospel musicians. Or they should be put up against the various genre in which their music fits.



He stated that a solution to favouritism is transparency and urged VGMA to reveal its board members. He pointed out that not all members of the board deserve a seat at the table. “We will have to ask VGMA to reveal all the board members. Because not everybody who is on the board is a technical or production expert. We have got bloggers on the board.”



