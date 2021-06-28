VGMA organizers failed, I won’t score them even 30% for the event – Bulldog

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Outspoken artiste manager, Bulldog is not pleased with how the 22nd VGMAs was organized.



He said the organizers did a poor job when speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz program monitored by Zionfelix.net.



Bulldog stressed that he won’t even score them 30 per cent for the work they did.



According to him, the performers represent the organizers, so they should have been coordinated.



He also complained about the poor lighting system.



Bulldog asserted that the organizers of 3Music Awards did a spectacular job as compared to the VGMA.



From his view, ‘Music Music’ is even better than VGMA.



Watch a video of his statement below



