VGMA is bigger than what we see on TV – Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Joe Mettle, has advised Ghanaians not to make any comparison of the VGMAs to other award schemes or make any degrading comments about it because the event is actually bigger than people see on TV.



Speaking with Y97.9FM’s Rahm Besia during an interview on the Dryve of Your Lyfe, he observed that a lot of people judge by the screens, however, it is not as they see it, adding that “ I can say for a fact that VGMA has progressed over the years”.



“I think it’s getting better. Every year, they add something new and every year they try to create a whole different experience that will make it better than the previous years and I think basically that’s what the organizers are doing,” he said.



Joe Mettle added, “It’s not very easy. I organize events too so I can tell you that it’s not as easy as from behind, you expect it to be but I think there’s been progress compared to previous years”.



He recalled watching one of the old episodes of the award scheme online recently and jovially commented on people’s outfits and how they have also improved over the years.



“When you watch some of the old editions of the VGMAs, you will realize that God has done a lot for us over the years”, the singer concluded.