VGMA is an award scheme for musicians in Accra, not Ghana – Frank Mensah Pozo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Highlife Musician, Frank Mensah Pozo, has described the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as an award scheme that is made purposely for musicians in the country’s capital and not the entire country.



According to him, the scheme established two decades ago, has only targeted Accra-based musicians leaving those outside the capital in darkness.



He claimed that, no matter how talented a musician is, unless he resides in Accra, organizers of the scheme always fail to acknowledge them.



“The VGMA is an Accra-based awards scheme. You won’t be awarded if you don’t live in Accra. How are you going to be awarded if you don’t stay there? Frank Mensah Pozo asked Ike Se Unpredictable on Angel Drive, monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



When asked to substantiate his claim, Frank Mensah Pozo challenged the Presenter to Google to see if any artiste who stayed behind the borders of Accra has received an award at the VGMA.



“It was only Lord Kenya who stayed in Kumasi and still got awarded by the VGMA”, he revealed.



