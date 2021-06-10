VGMA Xperience Concert slated for saturday 12th - ready?

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: Charterhouse

At 9pm on Saturday, all eyes will be fixated on TV3 and VGMA social media platforms for an exciting virtual jam with nominees of the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. It will be a VGMA Xperience Concert, presenting and carefully curated eclectic performances from some of the best acts Ghana has offered. Ready?



With the likes of Kelvyn Boy rocking the stage with his Afrobeats vibe, Kwesi Arthur with the old and new school rap, Celestine Donkor is set to take you on that spiritual journey, Kuami Eugene the reigning artiste of the year and the showstopper, Adina, the first female to make history with 11 nominations is set to ‘kill you softly’ with her captivating voice, Epixode will get you on your feet with his dancehall/reggae energy, Abiana will set the right tone with her soothing voice, Kumerica comes alive with Amerado and Kweku Flick, Camidoh with the HipHop and Afrobeats feel, Kahpun, the ‘Excuse me Miss’ hitmaker and a hosts of others on the bill, excitement is guaranteed!



The VGMA Xperience concert is powered by Charterhouse, partnered by Tv3, DStv, Media partners and proudly brought to you by Vodafone, Together We Can!