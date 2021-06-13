VGMA Xperience 2021: Watch how Kelvyn Boy thrilled audience with ‘Momo’ after serving them ‘Yawa’

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 June 2021

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was charged to its fullest when Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, Kelvyn Boy, mounted the stage to perform three of his popular hit tracks at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA’s) Xperience concert on June 12, 2021.



Backed by a solid live band team, the ‘Afrobeat beast’ energetically delivered his popular hit singles; Yawa and Momo which he managed to fuse into one.



His style of transitioning from one song to the other coupled with the mixture of high-life and a fast tempo beat drove the audience wild as they got off their seats to dance along to the banging tunes.



Kelvyn Boy performed alongside other VGMA nominees including Adina, Amerado, Kwesi Arthur, Celestine Donkor, Kuami Eugene, Camidoh, Kweku Flick and many others.



