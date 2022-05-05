VGMA Best New Artiste to perform at Ghana Party in The Park, UK

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 May 2022

It’s the dream of every artiste to go international and Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in partnership with Akwaaba UK, organizers of the Ghana Party in the Park, are making this dream a reality.



Starting this year, 2022, the winner of the Best New Artist category of the VGMA will automatically win a fully-funded opportunity to perform at the Ghana Party in the Park, UK.



Over the years, the Ghana Party in the Park has proved to be the platform of choice for Ghanaian artistes looking to cement their place in the UK market.



Happening every year, and running for over a decade, the Ghana Party in the Park has distinguished itself as a prominent outdoor event, bringing together 1000s of African music lovers from within the UK and its environs. The likes of Sarkodie, Fuse ODG, Stormzy, Sway, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and many more acts, have all performed on this stage.



In the words of Dennis Tawiah, CEO of Akwaaba UK, “We have always been about the promotion of Ghanaian music and talent. And over the years, we have always sought for the right talents to be featured on this platform. This partnership only makes our work easier; win the Best New Artiste from Ghana’s most respected awards scheme, the VGMAs, and win a fully funded performance spot at the Ghana Party in the Park. It’s like a scholarship for the winner.”



The Project Lead and PRO of the VGMA, Robert Klah said “this opportunity is a career booster. Winners will be able to connect with new markets and build their fan base. Their perspectives on music business across borders will also be shaped.”



The Best New Artiste of the VGMA is the Artiste(s) adjudged by the Academy, Board and the General Public as the most promising and talented emerging artiste(s). The award goes to a relatively new artiste(s) who released a single/EP/album that establishes the public identity of the artiste within the year under review.



Sefa, Black Sheriff, Scott Evans, Mona 4 Real, Kweku Darlington, and Kwame Yogot are in contention for the 2022 title. Which of these artistes will emerge the first winner of the fully funded performance slot at the Ghana Party in the Park, Trent Park, UK? For update, don’t miss the VGMA weekend on 6th and 7th of May, 2022, showing/streaming at 8pm each night.



For more information and on-the-go-news, connect with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The 23rd VGMAs; for the people, the culture, the music is produced by Charterhouse, with support from TV3, KPMG, DSTV, Hitz FM, YFM our media partners and proudly brought to you by VODAFONE, further together.