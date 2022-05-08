VGMA 23: Watch Mayorkun, King Promise join Camidoh to perform 'Sugarcane remix'

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 May 2022

The 23rd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place on Saturday night at the Grand Arena in Accra.



One of the remarkable performances of the night was put up by Camidoh who was joined by Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Ghana's King Promise to discharge the remix of his hit song, Sugarcane.



Being two of the three artistes recruited for the remix, the singers joined Camidoh to treat patrons to a scintillating live edition of the popular song which is currently topping trends and charts across the globe.



The remix of Sugarcane by Camidoh featured Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo.



Watch the performance below:











