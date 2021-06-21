VGMA 22: We don’t need to vote, give it to Amerado – Dan Lartey predicts Best Rapper of the Year winner

Entertainment of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

According to well-known award scheme researcher Dan Lartey, only one person deserves to take home the title of Ghana’s best rapper.



He has endorsed Amerado as the only nominee worthy of taking the plaque at this year’s VGMA.



Dan Lartey went hard for Amerado to emerge as the winner of the Best Rapper performance on the Simply Showbiz show with MzGee. According to him, every rapper brags. And so, Eno Barony (a nominee in the category) did not brag because she knows someone else deserves the prize.



He said, “There are some categories you don’t need to think or even vote. Just go straight to the point; this artist deserves it. And last year, from 1st of January to 31st of December, Amerado’s best rapper released a few weeks to the end of the year. It was released in December. And that song, I will say was massive … So straight to the point, Amerado hands-down. ”



He also cited the Yeete Nsem and collaborations with Fameye and Okyeame Kwame as huge hits.



Dan Lartey said that Amerado worked hard last year, and he is still working hard.