VGMA 22: Songwriter of the Year is for me, hands down – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Kofi Kinaata strongly believes that he is taking the title of the Songwriter of the Year home from this year’s VGMA. He says he will hold the record as the Songwriter of the Year for the fourth time.



Highlife musician, Kofi Kinaata has four nominations this year; International Collaboration of the Year, Best Highlife Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Best Highlife Artiste of the Year.



He said, “As for the Songwriter of the Year, hands down. I am not bragging but looking at the song involved, we are talking about 'Behind The Scene'. For that one, it is hands down. That one is already inside the basket. It is what it is. Whatever will happen will happen, but Songwriter of the Year is hands down.”



He also said he will likely pick Highlife Song of the Year with the same song too. He confirmed the popularity of the 'Behind The Scene' as very relatable and versatile.



According to Kofi Kinaata, songwriting comes to him naturally. He believes in producing quality work and is passionate about his craft. He also mentioned that his inspiration from conversations and lessons that floats around in the public sphere. He says for someone to listen to your song, it must be worth it.



'Behind the Scene' is a song about people who find themselves out in a foreign land to seek better opportunities. Kofi Kinaata says the song is to motivate immigrants to keep their heads up above the waters.