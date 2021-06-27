VGMA 22: ‘Shout out to my haters’ – Yaw Tog shades Asakaa boys as he bags Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Entertainment of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Yaw Tog’s acceptance speech at the VGMA 2021 leaves many questions as he hints at possible rivalry in the Kumerican Movement.



‘Sore’ has been adjudged as the best hip-Hop song of the Year at the 22nd edition of the VGMA’s.



The up-rising Kumerican addressed ‘haters’ in his acceptance speech as he thanked Ghana for the love and support.





He said, “Good evening, everyone. CharterHouse, I really appreciate the award. Shout to you guys supporting the movement, Kumerica. Shout to my haters. Shouts to everybody, Charley."



According to Yaw Tog, Ghanaians have shown him more love than his colleagues. Hopefully, this narrative changes as his career rises.



Congratulations Yaw Tog, k)so sore!



