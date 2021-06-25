VGMA 22: Sarkodie – ‘The Highest’ is the highest VGMA awards holder

Entertainment of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Sarkodie is VGMA’s highest award holder since its inception, with 20 award wins under his belt. With his impressive resume, it was no wonder Sarkodie was honoured as the Artiste of the decade in 2019. And the pioneer of the Best Rapper Category at the VGMA’s.



2010



In 2009, Sarkodie blew our airwaves with his debut album ‘Maakye’ Album with two wins. He was the first rapper to ever win the Best Rapper category at the VGMA.



‘Maakye’ was produced by Killbeatz and Jayso. The album featured guest appearances from Kwaw Kese, Paedae of R2Bees, J-Town, and Sway.



