VGMA 22: Sarkodie – ‘The Highest’ is the highest VGMA awards holder

Sarkodie is VGMA’s highest award holder since its inception, with 20 award wins under his belt. With his impressive resume, it was no wonder Sarkodie was honoured as the Artiste of the decade in 2019. And the pioneer of the Best Rapper Category at the VGMA’s.
2010
In 2009, Sarkodie blew our airwaves with his debut album ‘Maakye’ Album with two wins. He was the first rapper to ever win the Best Rapper category at the VGMA.
‘Maakye’ was produced by Killbeatz and Jayso. The album featured guest appearances from Kwaw Kese, Paedae of R2Bees, J-Town, and Sway.
2012
Once again, Sarkodie
took Artiste of the Year and Best Rapper when he released this studio album, Rapperholic. The album had five singles: ‘Good Bye’, ‘One Time For Your Mind’, ‘Onyame Nhyira’, ‘You Go Kill Me’ and ‘Living Legend’. Sarkodie
also won his first BET nomination and was the first African artiste to feature on the BET Hip-hop Awards cypher.
2014
In 2014, he took 3 awards home with Album of the Year, Rapper of the Year and Hip-hop Song of the Year. The third studio album, Sarkology, and other projects (Sarkcess Music and Africa Rising campaign) run throughout the year.
2015
Sarkodie
released Mary in September and won all three nominations at the VGMA. He was the Hiplife/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year. He also won the Most Popular Song of the Year and Best Collaboration with Adonai.
2016
In 2016, Sarkodie
received 5 nominations, out of which he took 3 awards home. ‘Hand-to-Mouth’ won Hip-hop song of the Year. And ‘Bra’ also won Record of the Year. He topped it off with the Best Rapper of the Year.
2017
Sarkodie
emerged king of Hip-hop with the title as the Hip-hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year. He also released his fifth studio album- Highest.
2018
2018 was a half-half situation for Sarkodie
. Out of the 8 nominations, he took home four solid categories. Which were the Hip-hop/hiplife Artiste of the Year, Best Rapper of the Year, Song of the Year with ‘Total Cheat’ and Hiplife Song of the Year.
2019
Sarkodie
carried the honorary wards as the Artiste of the Decade. A much deserved and long-awaited recognition from the music industry. He also grabbed the Songwriter of the Year and released ‘Alpha’ ( a 6-track EP)
2020
In 2020, King Sark took 2 awards out of 11 nominations. He emerged winner of the Best International Collaboration category and Collaboration of the Year.